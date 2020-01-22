Hollywood, Fla., police confirmed that Antonio Brown is currently under investigation after they were informed of an alleged battery incident that took place this week, involving both the former NFL star and his trainer.

According to USA Today, the incident reportedly took place Tuesday. Police spokesperson Christian Lata told reporters that officers responded to an emergency call from Brown’s residence after a moving truck driver made claims that he was the victim of battery.

Police say Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt was taken into custody, charged with “burglary with batter,” and then arraigned at Broward County Jail.

While Brown is also a suspect, authorities say multiple attempts on their part to contact him have been unsuccessful. By Wednesday morning it had been determined that the former New England Patriots wide receiver had essentially “locked himself in his house.”

Police reiterated the investigation is ongoing and said more information will be available later Wednesday.

Brown recently verbally attacked police officers who had come to his house in response to an unrelated domestic incident involving his children’s mother, Chelsie Kyriss who posted to Instagram that she is forced to part ways from him.

“Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete,” Kyriss said. “Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him.”

“Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him,” she continued, also noting that she believes the 31-year-old is in “desperate” need of “mental health treatment.”

This isn’t the first time that the athlete has found himself in hot water over allegations of wrongdoing. Although he started 2019 year as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders, but then got released without playing a single game due to bad behavior. Then he was signed by the Patriots but only lasted on that team for eleven days before they parted ways with him as well.

Brown is still under investigation by the NFL for sexual assault and rape claims against him. The Washington Post reports that late last month, Brown had a workout with the New Orleans Saints but was not signed.

The NFL, has declined through a spokesman to comment on these new allegations.