Antonio Brown may not be playing in the NFL, but he’s trying his absolute best to make a name for himself in the rap game.

Just as he teased last month, Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, has released the video to his debut single “Whole Lotta Money” on Jan. 5. Shot in black and white inside of somebody’s mansion, Brown is seen donning a fur coat and sparkly sunglasses as he stands surrounded by booty-shaking, bikini-clad women in ski masks, reports Hip Hop DX.

Brown’s professional football career is on hold after the New England Patriots let him go in September after sexual misconduct allegations were made by his former trainer. Four months later, he is still without a team as the season is rapidly coming to a close.

In the meantime, however, Brown has kept busy on social media trolling women and chopping it up in the studio making music.

In the video, Brown is worshipping moolah while rapping lines such as:

“Word around town I’m the MVP

I’m the who the young boy watch, yeah, they envy me

They watching on my clocks, yeah, they jockin’ me.”

Brown is as cocky as ever making it known that his critics can’t tell him a thing. Check out the video below for yourself.

You’re Rich and What?

Unfortunately, most folks aren’t feeling the music and think Brown should stick to what he knows best – football.

“You had millions of dollars, a whole season of time, and a staff of ghost writers. And this is the best you could do man?” tweeted @AFT3MATT.

“This song is why Iran is going to nuke us,” wrote Ryan @PKessel81.

Brown first told us that he was in the studio working on his debut album last month. It’s not clear when No White Women 2020 – the album title, according to Brown – will be released. Brown is reportedly releasing his upcoming rap album with Sean Kingston.

In December, AB posted the “No More White Woman 2020” caption to Instagram, as well as the caption “Album Teaser #StayTuned #NoMoreWhiteWoman2020 #CabRecords. Like anticipated, his followers had plenty to say – laughing, urging him to refrain from divisive social media posts or chiding him for the campaign that they say will hurt his chances of getting back into the NFL even more.

In addition to the Patriots, Brown formerly played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders. A couple of months ago, Brown released a clip of his song, “Bad Decisions.”