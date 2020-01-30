Apparently three is the magic number for Ciara and husband, Russell Wilson, who have announced they are expecting their third child.

The excited couple — who have been vacationing in Turks and Caicos with their children — made the adorable announcement Thursday, on Instagram by posting a photo of the usually svelte singer in a bikini, now showing off her baby bump.

The singer kept it short in the caption and simply wrote, “Number 3,” then tagged her husband for taking the picture.

The proud parents who tied the knot back in 2016 after a whirlwind romance, welcomed daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

“They’re so excited to expand their family,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

Last summer, during a sit down on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series Red Table Talk Ciara admitted that dating as a single mom was initially an intimidating prospect but Wilson, who came into her life when her son was only 10 months, made it easy.

“It was different. I never had that feeling in my life,” she said at the time. “It was just like, it was calm … It’s a different level of love.”

She also praised the Seattle Seahawks quarterback for immediately taking to the not so glamorous tasks of fatherhood.

“He was changing diapers,” she recalled. “He was so proud of Future’s first steps. When I go to teacher-parent conferences he’s at every one of them with me, and I make sure I schedule so he can be there because those details matter to him. It’s honestly one of the most sexiest things about him to me.”

