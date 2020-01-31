A man and woman accused of killing 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford are each facing multiple charges each after being indicted by a Fulton County grand jury.

According to Atlanta television station WXIA 11, Friday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office announced the indictment of the victim’s roommate Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley. Authorities say while being questioned the couple already partially admitted to playing a role in the October death of the Clark Atlanta student.

Investigators say Crawford was strangled and smothered to death following a physical altercation with Jones, who at the time was not only her roommate but also considered a close friend. They suspect Brantley jumped into the altercation which led to him chocking the young woman to death with his hands.

The warrant for Jones alleges she smothered the victim with a black trash bag until she stopped breathing and then methodically taking steps in the following days to cover her tracks.

Crawford was reported missing on November 1st and her body was found on November 8th in a DeKalb County park after a weeklong search. The Fulton County District Attorney Office’s confirmed, “Jones and Brantley are accused of placing Crawford’s body into a trash bin and dumping it in Exchange Park in DeKalb County.”

Shortly after her arrest, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause ruled that Jones should not be granted bond after it was determined that the young woman was a flight risk and “may in fact have engaged in the ultimate intimidation of witnesses.”

Jones and Brantley now face six charges each; including two counts of felony murder, a single count of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and concealing the death of another. Brantley also faces an additional charge of aggravated sodomy for the sexual assault.