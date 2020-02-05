Move over Tanqueray! It appears another Humans Of New York photo series has gone viral and this time it’s a jaw-dropping saga about the day Cherly Love, a Black housewife who found out her husband Bobby Love had been living a double life for almost 40 years.

“It was just a normal morning. Almost exactly five years ago,” begins the seemingly innocent post accompanying a beautiful picture of the older Black couple. “I was making tea in the kitchen. Bobby was still in bed. And we get this knock on the door. I opened it up slowly, and saw the police standing there.”

“At first I wasn’t worried,” continues the wife in the story. “We had this crazy lady that lived next door, and the police were always checking up on her. So I assumed they had the wrong address. But the moment I opened the door, twelve officers came barging past me. Some of them had ‘FBI’ written on their jackets. They went straight back to the bedroom, and walked up to Bobby. I heard them ask: ‘What’s your name?’ And he said, ‘Bobby Love.’ Then they said, ‘No. What’s your real name?’ And I heard him say something real low. And they responded: ‘You’ve had a long run.’ That’s when I tried to get into the room. But the officer kept saying: ‘Get back, get back. You don’t know who this man is.’ Then they started putting him in handcuffs.”

“It didn’t make any sense. I’d been married to Bobby for forty years,” continued Mrs. Love. “He didn’t even have a criminal record. At this point I’m crying, and I screamed: ‘Bobby, what’s going on?’ Did you kill somebody?’ And he tells me: ‘This goes way back, Cheryl. Back before I met you. Way back to North Carolina.’”

Not surprisingly, this riveting post, which advertised itself as only the first of an 11 part series, grabbed the attention of readers and went viral within mere hours.

In subsequent posts, it was later revealed that in 1977, Bobby, née Walter Miller, escaped from a now-shuttered prison near Raleigh. After making his way to New York, he got married and raised a family as a law-abiding citizen for almost four decades before that fateful day in 2015 when authorities finally tracked him down.

Check out all the installments that have been released (so far) below.

