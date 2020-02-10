Did organizers really plan to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a surprise appearance at the Oscars?

According to HELLO! Magazine, a source claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly asked to present the Best Picture award at Sunday night’s 92nd Academy Awards ceremony in L.A. but chose to sit it out.

“They were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation,” said the source of the royal couple’s decision to announce Parasite as the big winner – marking the first time a foreign-language film has ever won the prestigious honor.

The anonymous informant went on to say organizers had hoped the couple would use their platform to make their first high profile appearance since officially stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family back in January.

Exclusive: Harry and Meghan turned down an invitation to present an award at the Oscars | HELLO! https://t.co/uL8Phsn8cQ — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 7, 2020

Despite skipping the Oscars, recently, another source told Cosmopolitan that the couple had their sights set on moving to California in the not too distant future, revealing, “They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible. They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”

The source also claims that upon returning to her home turf, Markle, “would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her.”

While it remains to be seen if the Duke and Duchess will be setting up shop in Tinseltown, the newly emancipated duo attended J P Morgan’s ‘Alternative Investment Summit’ in Miami last Thursday the Sunday Times reported. During his keynote speech, Prince Harry revealed he’s been in therapy for the last seven years to cope with the loss of his mother.