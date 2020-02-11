Robert Williams, the man charged with brazenly shooting a Bronx cop and later opening fire inside a police precinct, reportedly told police he would shoot another cop if given the chance.

During Williams’ arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court, Assistant District Attorney Burim Namani said as Williams was being arrested, he told police that he hopes to shoot another officer someday.

“I aim to shoot one of you when I get out,” Williams, 45, reportedly told an officer at St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries, according to The New York Daily News. “The defendant made a statement to detectives… that he was tired of police officers,” Namani said in court.

If the police have their way, he won’t get another opportunity.

Judge Joseph McCormack ordered Williams held without bail on charges of attempted murder, gun, and assault, which could keep him locked up for the remainder of his life.

The courthouse was packed with cops and union reps, who stared Williams down during his arraignment.

Prosecutors say Williams approached a police van near Simpson and Barretto Streets to ask for directions, before shooting Officer Paul Stroffolino in the chin and neck last Saturday, wounding him. Williams then grabbed a bite to eat at a Chinese restaurant, Namani said in court.

Roughly 12 hours later, Williams had breakfast and then allegedly stormed the 41st Precinct, attempting to unload the same gun on officers, before sliding his weapon across the room and dropping to the ground to surrender. Williams narrowly missed most officers, but he did hit Lt. Jose Gautreaux, who was struck in the left arm, reported The Daily News. Gautreaux and Stoffolino were both treated at area hospitals and released.

When Williams hit the ground, he was quickly apprehended by police and then taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for injuries.

A source told The Daily News that Williams does not suffer from mental illness. He is a parolee who spent 15 years in jail for attempted murder in 2002. In that incident, he was convicted of shooting a man, carjacking a woman’s vehicle and firing a shot at police.

Pat Lynch, head of the Police Benevolent Association, called Williams a “mutt” beyond rehabilitation.

“He cannot be redeemed,” Lynch said, according to The Daily News. “He’s done it time and time again.”