Those looking to party with a purpose celebrated Hollywood’s biggest night at Byron Allen’s 4th Annual Oscar Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Sunday night. Guests opened their hearts and pocketbooks to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, a charity very close to the Entertainment Studios CEO.

“The children’s hospital does amazing work…My mother had me 17 days after her 17th birthday. She was a teenage mother, the mogul told theGrio. “Unfortunately, I became very ill and the children’s hospital took very good care of me. They didn’t charge use penny. Didn’t turn us away. They’ve done it many many times since I’ve been there. That was years and years ago and I can’t do enough to thank them.”

Entertainment Studios has been hosting the lavish event on Oscar night for the past four years and this year, the event raised $1.5 million.

“There are a lot of good folks out there looking for something to do that’s fun and different and also at the same time, do a lot of good.”

One of those folks included actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

“When you’re celebrating you always want to have a purpose for the celebration,” Haddish said. “If you’re lifting up spirits you want to lift up others, like at my Bat Mitzvah … any money was donated I put it all in my She Ready Foundation and got a bunch of suitcases for foster kids. Always celebrate with a purpose.”

Comedian Chris Tucker echoed a similar sentiment.

“It’s so important to give and help,” he said. “I have a foundation myself and I know how much joy I get out of it to help others, to give, and to learn about what’s going on in the world. It’s so, so important ‘cause you get so much out of helping somebody else. It helps you as a person.”

Guests of the gala included a long list of celebrities and industry insiders who were treated to a sit-down dinner while they watched the Oscars telecast, followed by a charity auction and a private performance from Maroon 5.