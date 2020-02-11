Rihanna just went public with her split from longtime boyfriend Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel in January, now she’s revealed that she plans to spend this Valentine’s Day doing what she does best – working!

“I’m going to be in the studio [on Valentine’s Day],” Rihanna revealed to The Cut on Friday. “I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time.”

Despite her initials plans to play coy, Riri then laughed and admitted, “Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell.”

As her devoted yet frustrated fanbase will tell you, the mega mogul’s last album Anti dropped back in 2016, with her long-delayed ninth studio album, R9 still has no official release date.

Last November Rihanna admitted she was still figuring out how to achieve balance in her life and then apologized to those in her tribe who she’d failed to keep in touch with as a result.

“to all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb,” she wrote in the caption to the Instagram post.

But on February 7th Rihanna while speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” in New York City, she confessed she kind of enjoys teasing people about the prospect of her new album.

“I like to antagonize my fans a little bit,” she said about the game of cat and mouse she’s currently playing when it comes to her music. “Well, they antagonize me too. So they get it right back.”

As has been her habit, despite briefly talking about the album also she expertly pivoted the conversation to her other business ventures, specifically her excitement about having her Fenty 2-20 collection on sale at Bergdorf Goodman.

“This is a monumental store in fashion, especially in New York City,” Rihanna said, then went on to explain why the store has a personal significance to her. “This is one of the first places I ever came to in America. One of the first places that I could buy clothes when I got a check.”

“And so to see my brand just sit here and be a part of this establishment is really wonderful,” she gushed. “To see it in real life, it blows my mind. I mean, it really is special.”

