Earlier this month it was announced that Billy Porter will be one of the celebrity guest stars making an appearance during the 51st season of Sesame Street. Now the Pose star has some advice for all the parents who were appalled to discover he’ll be wearing a dress during the broadcast.

The beloved children’s television show recently posted photos on social media from a shoot featuring the Broadway star hanging out on the iconic set. In the snapshots the actor is very proudly rocking one of his most memorable red carpet looks, specifically the velvet gender-bending Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and jacket that he wore to the 2019 Oscars.

According to Paper Magazine, a tidal wave of outraged fans and concerned parents flooded the comments section of the post, threatening to no longer let their kids watch the show.

“So sad to see this on Sesame Street… this is not about acceptance or love. This is trying to force someone’s lifestyle onto our children, this is confusing and dangerous,” one user wrote.

Page Six also reported that a petition is also circulating that accuses Sesame Street of “[sexualizing] children using drag queens.” READ MORE: ‘I would never’: Issa Rae shuts down rumors she’s remaking ‘Set It Off’ Porter responded to Page Six directly, pointing out, “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.” He also added that he found it strange people related his Oscars dress to “perverted demon sex.”

“Like, what about me singing with a penguin [on the show] has anything to do with what I’m doing in my bedroom?,” he inquired. “The really interesting thing for me is that that’s what it’s all about when it comes to LGBTQ people — the first thing everyone wants to talk about is how we having sex.” “Stay out of my bedroom and you will be fine — that is none of your business,” he concluded.

