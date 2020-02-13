When Russell Wilson first started dating now-wife Ciara, she often gushed about the way he treated her son as if he were his own. Wilson’s mother has now come forward to reveal the part she played in making sure her son never let baby Future feel left out of the courtship process.

Recently, Tammy Wilson dropped by the Raising Fame podcast hosted by Dell and Sonya Curry, who are the parents of basketball player Stephan Curry. During the candid chat, the three parents talked about not just Wilson’s relationship with Ciara but also the bond he quickly developed with her child from a previous relationship.

“You would not know that Future is not his,” Wilson explained, echoing the sentiments of several fans who have noted the same thing.

“When he first told me about her, he sent me this picture. I’m like, ‘She looks familiar.’ I didn’t really follow Ciara,” she admitted. “I had seen a documentary or read an article about her. And I’m going to be honest with you. I did say something about–I’m a mom I love my kid. And I’m like, ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’ He and I had conversations about that. I look at my own situation and how I was born, and so I can’t judge anybody. So I said to him, ‘Okay, if you’re really serious about it then you have to love that kid as if it were your own even if that means that you give that kid your name. If you’re going to be with someone who has a kid you can’t treat that kid any differently than if it were yours. So, who he selects is who he selects. That was my piece of advice to him on that.”

Wilson also confirmed, “When it comes to Ciara, Russell loves everything.”

