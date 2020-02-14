Earlier this week Snoop Dogg issued a public apology to Gayle King after a talk with his mother convinced him to have a change of heart. Now the journalist has issued a response along with some reflections of her own.

In an Instagram video posted on his page Wednesday, Snoop apologized to the veteran CBS host for a previous video in which he spewed angry, profanity-laced words at King because she brought up Kobe Bryant’s rape case when she interviewed former WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

Previously, he took some heat for that video from people such as Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama’s national security advisor, who pointed out he’d gone too far. But according to his caption, it was another woman in his life who got him to accept the errors of his ways.

Snoop captioned the video: “Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma 2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal @gayleking Peace n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids.”

“I was raised way better than that, so I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful,” Snoop said in the clip.

King wasted no time issuing a new statement. She not only appreciates the rapper’s remorse but also understands what motivated him.

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” King said in a statement to the Daily News. “As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” King said. “I don’t always get it perfect, but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

