Barack Obama’s former national security advisor, Susan Rice has clapped back at Snoop Dogg for threatening Gayle King over interview questions she asked about Kobe Bryant during an interview for CBS This Morning.

King has been hit hard with a wave of criticism for asking about Bryant’s 2003 rape case in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

Sports fans and celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Ari Lennox, and Boosie Badazz wasted no time dragging the veteran journalist in the mud for attempting to smear Bryant’s legacy.

In an Instagram response video that went viral, the West Coast rapper appears to issue a threat to King, saying:

“Gayle King,” he said, shaking his head. “Out of pocket for that s–t. Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we’re the worst. We’re the f–king worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah [Winfrey]? Why ya’ll attacking us? We your people. You ain’t coming after f–king [producer] Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumbass questions. I get sick of ya’ll.”

“How dare you try to tarnish my motherf–king homeboy’s reputation, punk motherf–ker?” he continued. “Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you.”

United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice added her voice to the chorus of critics against Snoop’s threat against a woman, UJ City News reports.

“This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive,” Rice wrote on Twitter. “Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

King responded via a video clip published on her social media, in which she blames CBS for uploading an ‘out of context’ clip of her interview.

“I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too,” King said in an Instagram video in response to the criticism. “I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry.”

She added, “Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview totally taken out of context, and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it. I started getting calls. … I didn’t know what people were talking about.”

CBS acknowledged that the clip shared online “did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview.”

“Gayle conducted a thoughtful, wide-ranging interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. An excerpt was posted that did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made,” the network said in a statement obtained by Page Six.