This week, talk show host Wendy Williams ruffled some feathers after making off the cuff comments about gay men. Less than 24 hours later she’s issuing an apology to the LGBTQ+ community, which accounts for much of her fan base.

Friday, the 55-year-old posted a video addressing a segment on The Wendy Williams Show where she told gay men to “stop wearing [women’s] skirts and our heels.”

“I’ll start by saying I apologize. I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday’s show,” she began. “I did not realize until I got home and I watched the second running of our show here in New York, and I always watch when I can to critique my delivery or the cameras, the lights, the audience, the camera.”

The daytime tv juggernaut also clarified that she words did not come from “a place of malice.”

A message from Wendy. pic.twitter.com/aEpMvubJVJ — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 14, 2020

“I’m very persnickety about how I do my show and one thing that I can tell you right now is that I never do this show in a place of malice. I understand my platform with the community from first grade to intermediate school to high school to college to radio and now to TV. And I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings,” she continued as her eyes began to fill with tears. “I’m just having a conversation.”

Williams concluded by conceding that her remarks were “out of touch” and then vowed to “do better” moving forward.

“I’m 55 years old, and maybe I sounded like your auntie, your mother, your big sister or somebody out of touch. I’m not out of touch, except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said. So I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community,” she said. “I will do better. I appreciate you supporting me. Thank you.”