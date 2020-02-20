Singer SZA has just started to reappear on the scene after taking a much-deserved break from the limelight and it appears that she may be ready to dip out again – and this time maybe for good!

Wednesday, SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe) took to Twitter to make a stunning announcement that many believe hints at mounting frustrations with the social media and the press at large.

“Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life,” the TDE songstress wrote to her 3.1 million followers. “Lol don’t ask.”

Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask .👍🏾 — SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

Although she chose not to elaborate on her reasoning, die-hard fans couldn’t help but note that this declaration was made just hours after Rolling Stone unveiled the cover for its second annual Women Shaping the Future issue.

The cover features the singer alongside other it-girls like Megan Thee Stallion and Normani, both of whom seemed to proudly promote the issue on their Instagram pages. But as of Wednesday evening, SZA still hadn’t shared the cover on any of her social media platforms, further feeding speculations that she took offense with something about it.

Here's a first look at our upcoming #WomenShapingTheFuture cover featuring SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani. You can pick it up on newsstands March 3rd. Read more about it here: https://t.co/cKjk16zqH3 Photograph by @campbelladdy pic.twitter.com/MkGVBoZWhF — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 19, 2020

Despite potentially being in the outs with Rolling Stone she did put her feelings about the press aside long enough to send love to the other two women who joined her on the shoot, tweeting, “S/o Normani and meg tho. My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply. Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS.”

This week, the 29-year-old also opened up to her followers about her anxiety issues, stating, “My anxiety has .03% to do w outside opinion. I was bullied all through high school I could care less. It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT.”

Singer Summer Walker, who many have compared to SZA, has also shared similar sentiments in the past. Walker has at times been accused of using her mental health issues as an excuse, and although SZA appeared to be met with a tidal of support, she too was hit with many of the same critiques. Some even questioned why anxiety was such a huge issue among “new celebs.”

In response, the entertainer clapped back, “Lmao new ? “Celebs” been out here dying of addiction and depression for DECADES. Be glad Ppl are TALKING to each other and sharing rather than hiding. Also errbody dying on tv an the government broke the 4th wall ..pretty sure everyone’s fed up rn lol”

