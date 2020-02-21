Now that Snoop Dogg has apologized for the vitriol that he directed at Gayle King, he’s headed to Red Table Talk to have a discussion with Jada Pinkett-Smith and her co-hosts about “the culture of disrespect between black men and black women.”

Next week, Snoop will be headed to the popular Facebook Watch series where Pinkett-Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith will be addressing his now-infamous rant slamming the CBS This Morning’s host.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for profanity-laced IG video ripping Gayle King

“@SnoopDogg is coming to @redtabletalk Wednesday, February 26th to have an in-depth and insightful conversation about The Culture of Disrespect Between Black Men and Black Women. Join us,” the actress wrote on her Twitter page.

In early February, during an interview with Lisa Leslie, King asked the former WNBA player for her thoughts on the late Kobe Bryant‘s 2003 sexual assault case. The question was asked after critics had spent weeks debating the merit of including the case as part of Bryant’s legacy. While Leslie gave an answer that made many of the former LA Lakers’ fans happy, the clip of the moment felt insensitive to several spectators, most vocally Snoop, who referred to the King as a “funky dog head b**ch.”

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg insists he wishes no harm for Gayle King in wake of the Kobe Bryant interview fracas

.@SnoopDogg is coming to @redtabletalk Wednesday, February 26th to have an in-depth and insightful conversation about The Culture of Disrespect Between Black Men and Black Women. Join us ❣️ pic.twitter.com/dc4JqKL52p — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 21, 2020

Soon after his admonishment, a tidal wave of increasingly problematic and flat out sexist vitriol swept over social media resulting in the journalist receiving death threats and having to employ added security. By the end of the week though, several Black journalists, activists, and academics spoke up on King’s behalf, arguing that not liking how a woman does her job is never an excuse to be misogynist or put her life in danger.

After having a heart to heart with his mother, Snoop apologized to King, and took responsibility for acting “in a derogatory manner based on emotions.” In response, King accepted the apology and noted that “as a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times.”

READ MORE: Gayle King responds to Snoop Dogg’s public apology: ‘I understand the raw emotions’