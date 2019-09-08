Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to elaborate on her shocking tweet last week that she was hanging up her mic to have a family.

Minaj abruptly called it quits last week in a surprising tweet: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” she wrote, according to HollywoodLife.

In a new tweet, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper apologized to her distraught Barbz fans and revealed that she would be giving them more details in a Queen Radio discussion.

“I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe,” Minaj tweeted, ending with the heart and prayer hand emojis.

Nicki, 36, plans to start a family with Kenneth Petty, 41, whom she has been dating since last December, though the pair has known each other since they were teenagers, according to HollywoodLife. The couple filed for a marriage license last month, and it is unclear whether they have already married. Nicki changed her Twitter handle to Mrs. Petty recently and she calls Kenneth her “husband” on social media posts.

A source told HollywoodLife that once Nicki does the radio discussion, her fans will see that she isn’t really retiring.

“Nicki spoke too soon on a full retirement because she loves doing music way too much to retire. Nicki wants to be a mom, wants to get married, and wants that life, but she also wants the life of rap star that she worked so hard for,” the source explained to HollywoodLife.

“She is looking to take some time off, but to fully retire isn’t going to happen. Her fans should expect her to take a bit of a break but not to be completely finished making music,” the source added. “She will be back. How many artists have said that they are retiring or going to stop touring and then come back bigger and better than ever? Tons! And it is the same case for Nicki. She’s not retiring permanently; it’s just a bunch of hot air!”

Nicki Minaj’s rep didn’t respond to a request for comment from HollywoodLife.