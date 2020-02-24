Beyonce opened the Kobe Bryant Memorial at the Staples Center on Monday with an emotional performance of “XO.”

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” she said before asking the crowd to join her in re-singing the opening lines. The singer wore tons of diamonds and a gorgeous gold suit for the tribute.

She followed it up with a choir-backed rendition of “Halo” and seemed to acknowledge Vanessa Bryant who crying in the crowd and nodded in approval when Beyonce finished her heart-wrenching performance.

Kobe Bryant died alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi Bryant and seven others on January 26 while they were en route to a basketball game.

The celebration of life was open to the approximately 20,000 people who were fortunate enough to snag tickets. The proceeds of the ticket sales go directly to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

