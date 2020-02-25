Bill Cosby’s publicist has issued a statement in support of Harvey Weinstein on the day the disgraced movie producer was convicted of rape.

Posting via Bill Cosby’s official Facebook page, Andrew Wyatt questioned whether Weinstein received a fair trial due to widespread media coverage and a persistent judge who wouldn’t let jurors remain deadlocked. According to Page Six, Wyatt says Cosby called him numerous times on Monday because he was so upset at the verdict.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion. There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial,” Wyatt wrote on Instagram. “Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate, after they were hung on many of the counts.”

In the statement, Wyatt also said the judicial system’s treatment of rich and famous men— including Weinstein and Cosby who collectively have more than 200 women accusing them of sex crimes— is abhorrent.

“Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men…Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process?” Wyatt wrote.

Then he challenged the #metoo movement to act as zealously in naming slave masters who raped their slaves.

“Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky (White women), I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves,” Wyatt wrote. “This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System.” Wyatt ended the post with several hashtags, including #FreeBillCosby, #FarFromFinished, #DueProcess, #JusticeReform.”

Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape against former aspiring actress Jessica Mann and sexual assault against former production assistant Miriam Haley, reported NBC News. He originally faced three additional counts which were more severe— two counts of predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree, which could have landed him in jail for life— but the jury chose the lesser crimes. He faces 29 years when sentenced.

In total, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment dating back many decades. The convictions, however, were based on allegations made from Haley and Mann.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand. For that conviction, he’s serving a 3-to-10 year sentence.