Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies reportedly shared graphic images of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed last month.

The Los Angeles Times cited two public safety sources in their report confirming that multiple sheriff’s deputies who responded to the Jan. 26 crash scene took photographs of the victims’ remains. One source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Times that first responders discussed the photos two days after the crash which is when he allegedly saw one of the photos on the cell phone of another official who had nothing to do with the crash investigation.

Capt. Jorge Valdez told The Times that his office is investigating the matter and contacted family members of the victims regarding the allegation – not because of the actual allegation but because the newspaper had inquired about it, The Times reported.

It is unclear how many deputies and city officials may have seen or shared the photos.

TMZ reported that the sheriff’s department first learned of this incident by a bartender after a sheriff’s deputy trainee reportedly went to a bar and “tried to impress a girl by showing her the photos,” according to a source. The bartender allegedly heard the conversation and filed a complaint online with the police.

TMZ reported officers in the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, the first responders to the crash, shared the graphic cell phone images with other officers. Other deputies from other Los Angeles County police substations also took cell phone photos as did members of the L.A. County Fire Department, the outlet claimed.

It’s been speculated Bryant’s helicopter went down in Calabasas, California because of foggy weather conditions. An official investigation is underway. Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were headed to a youth basketball game at his sports academy in Thousand Oaks.