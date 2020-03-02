Looks like Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker have finally started production on their new Bravo spinoff series.

According to AJC, last year, popular entertainment blog theJasmineBrand first reported that a spinoff of the network’s most popular Housewives franchise was in talks. Now it appears the new series has gotten a green light and will be in some part centered around “Old Lady Gang,” the soul food restaurant that Burruss and Tucker opened in 2016 in Castleberry Hill.

The name is a nod to the singer’s mom Joyce Jones and aunts Nora and Bertha, whose family recipes make up the menu. Viewers of RHOA have watched the journey of OLG from concept to the grand opening, and the eatery becoming such a big hit with diners. It led to a second location opening up in East Point and yet another version inside State Farm Arena.

While the Georgia film office has confirmed the show is set to go into production, no specific details or official announcements have been made yet by Bravo about if this series will focus exclusively on the main restaurant and its staff. Or, if it will be centered on highlighting the expansion of the restaurant franchise.

Die-hard fans may note that this isn’t the first time that the network has made a spinoff off the restaurant business ventures of one of its housewives. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Vanderpump has been wildly successful with her glamorous spin-off series “Vanderpump Rules,” which has eight seasons and 146 episodes under its belt already.

When Old Lady Gang premieres it will be the fourth spin-off collaboration between Burruss on Bravo since she joined the network in 2009. The first three were The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, and Kandi’s Ski Trip.