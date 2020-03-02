Last week an emotional Snoop Dogg appeared on Red Table Talk to explain why he chose to apologize to Gayle King after lashing out on her on social media. But now many are questioning his sincerity given how quickly he joined in on fans mocking her best friend Oprah Winfrey after a video of her falling on stage went viral.

As we previously reported, Saturday evening Winfrey took a tumble in front of thousands during her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” cross-country tour stop in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: OPINION: The Gayle King vs Snoop Dogg debacle woke up cells of pick-me’s & Black woman haters

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me … Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times,” Winfrey said before losing her balance and tripping over as the packed arena gasped and watched he came tumbling down.

“Wrong shoes,” she good-naturedly joked after falling.

But vocal rapper Rapper 50 Cent, who has recently made his disdain for the beloved talk show host clear, decided to dedicate an entire Instagram post to Winfrey’s fall.

READ MORE: Black Twitter responds to Red Table Talk promo clip of Snoop Dogg episode

Snoop Dogg and 50Cent react to Oprah Winfrey falling on stage while ironically talking about “balance”. 🎥: LA Times pic.twitter.com/u3HZF85WFD — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) March 1, 2020

“ what the f– happen here, Michael Jackson’s ghost trip her,” 50 Cent wrote in the video caption.

Snoop Dogg wasted no time sliding into the rapper’s comments section, writing, “Micheal and Kobe blew a gust of wind balance .”

He also added, “God don’t like ugly.”

“Aww, @SnoopDogg. I expect this horses**t from 50, but you? Raise your game. You’re better than this,” wrote one disappointed fan.

But despite those who think his latest comments are in poor taste, the debate rages on whether what Snoop said was even wrong. In fact, even after issuing his apology, he’s still receiving support from fans who believe that he was acting from a place of good intentions when he came out against both King and Winfrey.