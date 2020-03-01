Oprah Winfrey took a tumble in front of thousands at her wellness tour stop in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Winfrey, 66, unexpectedly fell at the start of her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” cross-country tour, which was held at the Forum arena in Englewood. Ironically, the media mogul was delivering a message about “balance.”

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me … Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times,” Winfrey said before losing her balance and tripping over her shoes.

The packed arena gasped as the beloved talk show host came tumbling down.

Oprah took a tumble today during a speaking tour in Los Angeles. Thankfully she’s okay! pic.twitter.com/UUPuufBoXi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 29, 2020

“Wrong shoes!” Winfrey said after the fall in a video shared online.

A stage assistant rushed over to help the billionaire stand back up as the shocked crowd began to applaud, USA Today reports. Winfrey decided to kick off her shoes and continued her talk barefoot before eventually slipping into more comfortable footwear.

Naturally, the Internet had plenty of reactions to Winfrey’s unexpected fall. In particular, rapper 50 Cent took to Instagram to mock Winfrey, and made a reference to her past interview with Michael Jackson‘s male accusers from the documentary, “Leaving Neverland.”

“What the [f**k] happen here,” said 50 Cent, whose real is Curtis Jackson. “michael jackson’s ghost trip her.”

After the show, which featured a sit-down interview with Jennifer Lopez, Winfrey addressed the viral fall in a tweet.

“LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy,” she wrote. “Now I’m headed home to ice my knee.”

Thank you to the astoundingly age-defiant @jlo who came to the show in this stunner & gave new meaning to the word 50. LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now I’m headed home to ice my knee 🥴 #Oprahs2020VisionTour pic.twitter.com/eOxB04ArKn — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 1, 2020

In other Oprah news, Winfrey’s iconic talk show will be revived as a podcast, The Grio reported last week.

Winfrey’s OWN Network is set to launch “The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast” along with Apple Podcasts, which will be released March 3.

The network said the podcast will open “the vault on the unforgettable and inspirational a-ha moments, ugly cries and surprises” from the daily talk show, which ran weekdays for 25 years.

The first 10 episodes will include past shows that tackle race in America, prescription drug addiction, divorce, and weight loss. It will also include expert advice from people whose careers Winfrey helped launch to meteoric rise, including Dr. Phil McGraw and Suze Orman.