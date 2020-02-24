A Red Table Talk promo clip with Jada Pinkett Smith telling Snoop Dogg that his profanity-laced Instagram video skewing Gayle King actually insulted all Black women was met with scorn and agreement by Black Twitter.

In the clip, Pinkett Smith tells Snoop that she was shocked when she first heard his comment.

“When you first came out and you said what you said in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped,” Pinkett Smith. “I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me… I was like, ‘Not Snoop.’ And so that’s one of the reasons why I felt like I really wanted to have this conversation with you in the spirit of healing.”

Black Twitter had a lot to say about the clip. Many backed Snoop and said King deserved to be cussed out. Some slammed Red Table Talk for seemingly siding with King. Others thought the rapper took it too far.

“Is @RedTableTalk the new sunken place? @SnoopDogg RUN RUN RUN RUN and never return unc!!!!!!! You did the right thing by calling out YEARS of hack journalism and disrespect, please run from this table and never look back,” tweeted Regina&Roger.

“@jadapsmith you know good and well that @SnoopDogg wasn’t talking about you. He was talking to @GayleKing because she deserved it. She was wrong for that insensitive interview with Lisa Leslie. @SnoopDogg don’t keep apologizing. You were right,” wrote Keisha W.

“When is Gayle coming on to apologize for her tasteless conduct,” added OurStory.

About a week after Kobe Bryant died last month in a helicopter crash, King did an interview with his longtime friend, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, and among the questions she asked Leslie, she brought up Bryant’s 2003 rape case.

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge, which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?” King asked Leslie during the interview.

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” Leslie responded.

King asked Leslie whether she thought it was fair to bring up the rape charge and Leslie responded that the rape case was dismissed so she thinks it’s time for the media to stop asking about it, particularly since reporters had the opportunity to address it while Kobe was still alive, but didn’t.

The questions pissed off a lot of people, Snoop included. He, along with several other rappers, including Boosie Badazz and 50 Cent, blasted King for the interview.

Still, while some people questioned King’s motive or need to ask the question, they thought Snoop was wrong in his approach.

“Every woman in this comment section that thinks what Snoop said was acceptable is a disgrace,” tweeted Necole Kane. “He would never to Martha Stewart but again, the black woman is the most disrespected woman in America.”

Snoop later issued an apology to King.

“Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” Snoop, whose birth name is Calvin Broadus, Jr., said in an IG video. “So with that being said, Gayle King: I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions. Me being angry at questions that you asked …overreacted. I should have handled it way different than that.”

“I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful,” the Los Angeles rapper added.

King accepted his apology.

Now Snoop will appear on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, alongside Jada, Willow and Adrienne, this Wednesday.

“@snoopdogg is coming to @redtabletalk Wednesday, February 26th to have an in-depth and insightful conversation about The Culture of Disrespect Between Black Men and Black Women. Join us” Pinkett Smith captioned her Instagram post about the upcoming show.