Donna Brazile appeared on Fox News to discuss Super Tuesday, but stunned viewers when she declared during the segment that the GOP could essentially, “go to hell.”

According to The Hill, Tuesday, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman made the statement to her Republican counterpart Ronna McDaniel. It was in response after she alleged that the DNC had already “rigged” this year’s primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders.

During America’s Newsroom broadcast, Ed Henry and Sandra Smith asked Brazile, who is now a Fox News contributor, to respond to the allegations that McDaniel made earlier in the program about the Democratic convention.

“It’s leading towards potentially a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote,” McDaniel said, echoing sentiments of President Donald Trump.

Donna Brazile just told Ronna McDaniel to go to hell on FOX. Delicious. pic.twitter.com/s2cAS3g13H — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 3, 2020

“First of all, I want to talk to my Republicans. Stay the hell out of our race! Stay the hell out of our race!” she warned starting off hot.

“I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process,” she continued. “First of all, they don’t have a process. They are canceling primaries. They have winner take all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side, and for people to use Russian talking points to sew division among Americans, that is stupid. So Ronna, go to hell!”

When there was an audible gasp at Brazile, she just doubled down on her sentiments and repeated “No! Go to hell!”

“I’m tired of it, Ed. We are not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee,” she explained. “If you have the delegates and win, you will win. This notion that somehow or another Democrats are out there trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate, that’s stupid. I know what’s going on. They are scared of Democrats coming together to defeat Donald Trump.”

McDaniel, the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney, shot back at Brazile on Twitter. She made reference to a possible brokered convention.

“I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided,” she declared.