Donna Brazile stunned viewers during a recent appearance on Fox News when she declared that the GOP could essentially “go to hell.” Now that the clip has gone viral, she’s rethinking her choice of words.

The former Democratic National Committee chairwoman, who is now a Fox News contributor, conceded on Fox & Friends that her behavior was ill-advised Wednesday. She should not have told Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel off on live television.

“It’s an unpredictable, disruptive political process that we’re looking at now,” Brazile said of the hotly contested Democratic primaries.

“It’s like President Trump. It’s built into the sauce, and people know President Trump so they’re like, ‘I don’t like that tweet but I still like President Trump.’ With Joe Biden, it’s like, ‘He forgot my name, but so what. He knows exactly what I need in order to be a successful human being.’ I mean, look, people like Joe Biden but I have to tell you Bernie still has grassroots support,” she continued.

“He has an infrastructure, and whether you like him or dislike him, a lot of people support him because they believe that he has a vision for the country, and socialism to them is not about a giveaway. It’s not about a takeaway. It’s about making sure there’s a fair playing field for all Americans. That is what Bernie Sanders is about.”

"I was a bad girl yesterday, because you know I’m a HOT sister," – @donnabrazile this morning after telling @GOPChairwoman to "go to hell" yesterday.https://t.co/ls88EoeFud pic.twitter.com/lMSrZcMyIH — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) March 4, 2020

“Now, let me just say this because I don’t want to be a bad girl today,” Brazile declared. “I was a bad girl yesterday because you know I’m a hot sister.”

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade tried to play coy and inquired, “What are you talking about? Who were you bad about?”. She responded by giving him a pointed look and then pivoted the conversation to Mike Bloomberg.

Tuesday, the RNC chairwoman made allegations that the DNC had essentially rigged the election against Sen. Bernie Sanders. Brazile was visibly agitated and pushed back.

“I want to talk to my Republicans. Stay the hell out of our race! Stay the hell out of our race! I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don’t have a process. They are canceling primaries. They have a winner take all,” she blasted.

“They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side, and for people to use Russian talking points to sew division among Americans, that is stupid. So Ronna, go to hell!” she concluded.