Symone Sanders, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s senior campaign advisor, proved she’s not one to be messed with after protesters stormed the stage last night during the former vice president’s Super Tuesday rally.

While delivering a speech in California, Biden was unceremoniously interrupted by a protester holding a sign that read “let dairy die.” After security removed the woman, within seconds, an another protester ran to the stage.

Suddenly, Sanders is seen dashing to the stage to grab the protester. Her quick move to action was widely praised on Twitter.

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

“Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh,” Twitter user @BillyMHonor wrote.

Another person with the handle @DWUhlfelderlaw tweeted: “Symone Sanders should be the one to escort Donald trump out of White House in January 2021.”

Lawyer Meena Harris, Kamala Harris‘ niece, who appeared to reference hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion wrote, “SYMONE THEE SANDERS @SymoneDSanders.” She followed with another tweet: “Black women literally saving you on election night.”

Black women literally saving you on election night 🇺🇸 @SymoneDSanders pic.twitter.com/7BYAMR3mpG — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 4, 2020

Others praised Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, who also grabbed on to the protester during the tussle. Still, it was Sanders who became a trending topic following the rally.

Appearing to take notice at Twitter’s reaction to her performance on stage, Sanders simply tweeted, “I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday.”

When ESPN reporter Kelly Cohen tweeted “texting this tweet to yoyo,” Sanders replied, “Let her know I’ll be in at 11am for a fill.”

Throughout the night and into Wednesday morning, praise for Sanders continued to pour in.

“You had black woman protection mode speed,” tweeted @Sassy_tiff. “Joe better get you full set and whatever design you want, you love those nails. Thank you for all you do!”

Another person tweeted, “Symone Sanders just earned herself a Secretary of Defense gig in the future Biden Administration.”

Symone Sanders just earned herself a Secretary of Defense gig in the future Biden Administration. And, I just — pic.twitter.com/nWeF9h90Tw — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) March 4, 2020

“We love you for it,” said @loveTyAlexander.

In addition to the loyalty of Sanders, Biden has a lot to be thankful for after Super Tuesday. The former vice president swept the competition, winning 10 out of the 14 states that were up for grabs.

Biden now tops Bernie Sanders with 453 delegates over the Vermont senator’s 382 delegates, according to the Associated Press. Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg, who recently dropped out of the presidential race, finished in third and fourth place with 50 and 44 delegates, respectively.