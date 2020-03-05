MSNBC is reportedly looking at three possibilities to replace Chris Matthews on Hardball and people are pushing for Joy Reid to succeed him.

Reid, Steve Kornacki, and Shepard Smith are all being considered for the 7 p.m. nightly position, reported MSN. Reid hosts MSNBC’s weekend show, AM Joy. Kornacki is an NBC and MSNBC national political correspondent. And Smith formerly hosted Shepard Smith Reporting on Fox but he quit his show last October. He is prepping to return to TV soon.

Some are calling on the network to name a woman to the job and are lobbying for Reid.

“This slot should go to @JoyAnnReid!!! She’d be brilliant and MSNBC has no Black hosts in primetime. Shameful,” tweeted political commentator Aisha C. Moodie-Mills.

“@JoyAnnReid please but I feel like they will give it to white man,” wrote #EnoughisEnough.

“Would love to see Joy Ann get his slot. I stopped watching him years ago. could not stand the way he interrupts people,” agreed Nancy Smart.

Matthews announced his retirement during his show on Monday. He had faced recent allegations that he made inappropriate comments to freelance journalist Laura Bassett, then a guest on his show. Bassett wrote about the comments in a column in GQ. Matthews also received backlash for comments he made after Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won the Nevada caucuses, equating the win to the Nazi takeover of France. Matthews later apologized to Sanders.

Matthews opened his Monday night broadcast by stating, “I want to start with my headline tonight: I’m retiring.”

“This is the last ‘Hardball’ on MSNBC and obviously this isn’t for a lack of interest in politics,” he said, adding he was retiring to make way for “younger generations” who are “improving the workplace.”

In addition to hosting AM Joy, Reid also fills in for MSNBC hosts, including Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes.