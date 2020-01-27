An MSNBC anchor said what many people thought they heard is not what she said – or at least not what she meant.

On Sunday, MSNBC host Alison Morris said she “unfortunately stuttered” while reporting on the helicopter crash that killed former LA Lakers star, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, and inadvertently combined the words “Knicks” and “Lakers” to say “Nakers,” which many heard as the N-word.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,’” Morris posted on Twitter. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

MSNBC retweeted Morris’ explanation.

Many aren’t buying it, with some calling for the cable channel to fire her.

“Yeah I listened to the clip SEVERAL times and you said the N word with a HARD G. So no we don’t believe you,” responded @BetOnBlaqq.

“Y’all notice black people never “slip” and say the N word. It’s always white people. And who the hell has the urge to say “Knicks” after saying “Los Angeles?” Doesn’t roll off the tongue OR come to mind at all. That’s like saying “Cleveland Knicks” or “Miami Knicks,” wrote J. Read.

“Don’t blame stuttering. Stuttering does not make you say different words. Stuttering means you are stuck on a pronunciation of a word and can’t get it out. I would know. I have stuttered my whole entire life. But nice try though,” wrote Chris.

Others came to the host’s defense, saying that it was an innocent mistake.

“An honest mistake. No need to apologise,” commented Marla Saunders.

“I’m not about to argue with yall about this. She said “Nakers” not N—–s. I’m all for putting people in their place (especially racists!) but right is right,” weighed in ThePrettySavageNextDoor.

“I believe her… it did sound like “niggers” but cmon…no announcer in her right mind would say such a thing on purpose! I think we need to go back to the old idea of giving folks the benefit of the doubt. And frankly we all need it from time to time,” wrote Derek McGinty.