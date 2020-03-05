NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams have become closer gal pals in the last year. Still, that hasn’t stopped Leakes from coming clean about what she really thinks of the talk show host’s ex, Kevin Hunter.

This week, while appearing on the radio show The Breakfast Club, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was asked to speculate on if she thought Williams and Hunter had any hand in thwarting her having a talk show of her own. Allegedly, it would have aired in the slot right behind The Wendy Williams Show and been produced by Debmar-Mercury, which also produces Williams’ show.

“I do think so,” Leakes responded, before adding, “I think it was her husband, yea – he was never nice to me.”

At the time when plans for the reality star’s transition to daytime television were in motion, she was boasting quite a few other high-profile projects. Those included Broadway appearances and regular stints on the television hits like Glee and The New Normal.

“Well, you know things happened – timing is everything,” she said. “Maybe it wasn’t my time. Sometimes people are intimidated, ya know.”

“They think you gonna come up and do a little more than they do, I’m not sure, but I know that it was scrapped, that’s true,” she conceded.

The 52-year-old seemed to have chalked up the whole ordeal to a moment that taught her a valuable and bittersweet lesson about how show business really works, explaining, “At that time in my life, it showed me how the industry is, it’s a dirty world.”

Breakfast Club co-host and former Williams protege Charlamagne Tha God told Leakes, “I don’t want to start some s***, but Wendy cost you some money.”

In response to the pointed speculation, Leakes maintained she believed it was more Hunter than Williams involved with the behind-the-scenes antics.

“I’m sure he was the one that went to get it stopped,” she said, admitting she could arguably see why he felt she posed a threat to their business. “They made the right choice in my eyes. I would have done the same thing.”

Some of her fans were surprised to find out the usually confrontational entertainer had never brought the situation up to Williams directly and found peace in just dismissing it as “old news.”