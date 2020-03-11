Coachella is on hold.

On Tuesday, Goldenvoice announced that it was postponing the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival due to growing concerns over coronavirus.

The event that was set to take place the weekends of April 10 and April 17 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio has been rescheduled for the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

No word on whether headliners like Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against The MachineDaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, City Girls, Big Sean, and Swae Lee have been confirmed for the October dates. Other acts that were scheduled to take the stage were Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs, Daniel Caesar, and 21 Savage.

“All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates,” Goldenvoice said in a statement. “Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13, on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.”

While ticket holders will be able to use their passes in October, others are worried that they may be out of some money from their Airbnb bookings. As of now, the company has expanded its extenuating circumstances policy to cover some instances of the coronavirus outbreak altering travel plans.

According to the LA Times Airbnb’s website also states that with documentation, the extenuating circumstances policy could also apply to cancellations made in order to comply with restrictions implemented by relevant authorities or if transportation has been canceled because of the outbreak. Anybody diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 can also get a refund.