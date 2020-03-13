Danity Kane alum D. Woods has some advice for entertainment hopefuls who are auditioning for the upcoming season of Making the Band.

“If you are going to do this, contestants, make sure you know who you are. Make

sure you have your own strategy, your own reasons for doing this, regardless if you

make it or not,” Woods told theGrio.

She also recommends that industry newbies find someone they trust to look over

any contracts they are being asked to sign in exchange for their participation.

“Make sure you read that paperwork. If you don’t understand it, make sure you have

someone who can explain it to you and make sure you know your worth and what

that paperwork may be compromising of your worth,” she said.

Back in October 2008, Sean“P. Diddy” Combs announced that Woods and her

band mate, Aubrey O’Day, were no longer members of Danity Kane. The statement

came after Woods and O’Day were allegedly involved in a heated discussion with the

music mogul.

Fans were outraged by the decision, and the group completely split in 2009.

“You know, it was a fight, the whole experience was definitely a fight,” says Woods. “I can definitely say that I’m proud of myself for fighting through. I’m proud of myself for not compromising myself. I was surprised a lot in the process because I had done so much to be prepared for this moment.”

But through it all, she looks back on the time, happy that she was able to give her fans insight into her gifts and what she had to offer musically.

“I’m proud of the fact that I was able to sneak ways in to be myself and that fans gravitated to the things that I was actually able to share of myself,” Woods said.