MSNBC host Joy Reid recently called out Republicans for holding up a proposed coronavirus stimulus package because it included language that supports the funding of abortion in the emergency spending bill.

Reid took to Twitter to note one of her colleague’s reporting on the latest clash between Democrat and Republican lawmakers over a multi-billion economic package, aimed at assisting low-income Americans who are most affected by the economic crisis amid the coronavirus panic.

The package would reportedly provide free coronavirus testing to all Americans, as well as paid emergency sick leave, and $1 billion in grants would be pumped into state unemployment-insurance programs, according to the Washington Times.

One senior administration official reportedly noted the “serious concerns” over some of the language in the coronavirus stimulus package, according to Fox News. Specifically, that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seeking funding for abortion programs in the package.

Reid noted her bewilderment over the bill being halted due to a dispute about funding a “loophole” around the Hyde Amendment, which outlaws taxpayer-funded abortions.

“Wow… @kasie just reported that Republicans’ objections to the House Democrats’ emergency coronavirus bill include issues related to abortion. What does that have to do with COVID19…?” Reid asked on Twitter.

While right-leaning Fox News tried to spin her comments as being against the bill proposed by Dems, she continued to advocate the importance of the legislative branch finding money to fund national testing for this virus.

Americans should pay close attention to this process. In a crisis of this magnitude, which clearly could affect so many, if these seem like reasonable responses from government and they are rejected due to partisanship, what then? https://t.co/bJ78hzi28L — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 13, 2020

According to White House officials, the administration was not down with the House bill as it was drafted, therefore Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin continues to work with Pelosi on changing some language.

Meanwhile, as TheGrio previously reported, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the U.N. agency, said the WHO is “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction.”

“We have, therefore, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said at a briefing in Geneva.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” Tedros said.