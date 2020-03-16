Donald Glover is making some surprising moves.

The superstar released a 12-track album on the website, Donald Glover Presents, marking his first musical offering minus the moniker Childish Gambino.

The LP featured Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, and SZA as well as a previously released single “Feels Like Summer” and “Algorythm,” a track he performed on his This Is America tour.

The project, verified by his management team by NME played on loop on his website and never showed up on any streaming services. A four-panel sketch of what could be the album’s artwork was also featured, but no other explanation or description was included.

Now, the album has vanished from the website entirely, and Donald Glover has not made any announcements about what is going on.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see what tricks the Atlanta creator may have up his sleeve and hope we get music back ASAP.

With the success of “This Is America” winner of Record of The Year and Song of The Year at the 2018 Grammys, and his most recent collaboration with Beyonce and Jay-Z on “Mood 4 Eva” from her album, The Lion King: The Gift; Glover has set the bar pretty high.