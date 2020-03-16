Keri Hilson has sparked debate on social media after posting a series of tweets claiming the coronavirus is linked to China’s 5G networks.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation,” Hilson wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead.”

She also posted screenshots of various articles about the 5G network, including a report about Bill Gates warning that a global pandemic could originate in China.

“See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!,” Wilson added.

Several Twitter followers were quick to slam the singer for posting “conspiracy theories,” with one user writing: “whoever threw that Beyoncé CD at you threw it a little too hard.”

“I just said 5G is going to shake up the world literally. Some people don’t even understand the dangers of WiFi,” wrote user Infiniti Tay.

Meanwhile, according to a report published by The Guardian, there is no scientific evidence that the radiation emitting from 5G technology poses a health threat, say experts.

“We know parts of the community are concerned about the safety of 5G and we hope the updated guidelines will help put people at ease,” said Dr. Eric van Rongen, chairman of the International Commission on Non‐Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), a Germany-based scientific commission that assesses the health risks of radio broadcasts.

For the first time in more than 20 years, the group recently updated its advisory guidelines on limits of radiation exposure.

“The guidelines have been developed after a thorough review of all relevant scientific literature, scientific workshops, and an extensive public consultation process,” Rongen added. “They provide protection against all scientifically substantiated adverse health effects due to [electromagnetic field] exposure in the 100 kHz to 300 GHz range.”

But Wilson may not be buying it.

She shared an article on Twitter about the risks of 5G, writing “And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus.”

The singer also pointed to Africa being a 5G-free region and linked this to the low reports of coronavirus cases in several countries on the continent.

“Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that?,” Wilson asked her 4.2 million Twitter followers. “Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories).”

Grio fam, what say you about Wilson’s theory that the coronavirus may linked to 5G radiation? Sound off in the comments.