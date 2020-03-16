Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert has announced plans to donate half a million bucks to help provide financial relief for hourly employees at his team’s arena who are most affected by the NBA suspending the rest of the basketball season amid Coronavirus concerns.

Gobert, the first NBA player diagnosed with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, previously issued an apology after testing positive and subsequently causing the league to cancel the rest of the season.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis… mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” Gobert said in a statement posted on his Instagram.

In the days prior to his public apology, he intentionally touched microphones belonging to news outlets during a press conference, seemingly done in jest in response to concerns over the virus, TheGrio reported earlier.

Gobert explained in his IG post that he was not aware at the time that he had contracted the disease.

“I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously,” he said.

Gobert will now be donating more than $500,00 in order to provide financial aid to hourly employees affected by the NBA’s suspension following his diagnosis, TMZ reports.

“The pledged donation will provide $200,000 in aid to part-time employees at the home arena of the Utah Jazz who are not able to work due to the postponement of NBA games and other entertainment events, in conjunction with employee assistance efforts already being undertaken by Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment,” the Jazz said in a statement on Saturday.

“Additionally, Gobert will contribute $100,000 each to assist families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and Oklahoma City plus 100,000 euros for his native country of France. Emerging areas of pressing need include childcare assistance to health care workers as well as for caregivers to the elderly.”

Gobert also noted in a statement that he is “humbled by the”tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19.”

He explained that his generous donations represents “my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others.”