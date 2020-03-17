Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, Roger Mayweather, has died at the age of 58.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the legendary trainer, esteemed in his own right as a 2-weight world champion, passed away. Floyd’s team confirmed the passing but no other details were given. It was widely known that Roger had been in failing health in recent years including suffering from diabetes.

In 2015, Floyd discussed some of the ailments that his uncle was experiencing. He believed boxing had contributed to damaging his brain.

“My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing,” Floyd said. “He’s only in his 50s, but it seems like he’s an old man in his 80s.”

His memory issues caused him to go missing in 2016 for several days in Las Vegas. Police ultimately located him.

Roger was instrumental in Floyd’s career, training him when he turned professional in 1996. He was widely regarded as one of the best to have in one’s corner and an asset to his nephew. Roger was also an icon in his own right.

Roger fought such legends as Julio César Chávez and Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. He also held the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles along with the WBC light welterweight title from 1987 to 1989.

It has been a difficult few days for the Mayweather family. Roger’s passing follows that of Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd and the mother of his three children. Police found her unresponsive in her car last week. Harris was 40.

There was no suicide note, evidence of foul play or drugs. Floyd has since paid tribute to her, honoring her as his “sweetheart” on Instagram despite their complicated relationship.

A decade ago, Mayweather was convicted of attacking her and spent two months locked up for the domestic violence incident. She sued him for $20 million after he told Katie Couric he restrained Harris for her alleged drug use. A trial date had been set for Dec. 7, by a Los Angeles judge according to The Blast.