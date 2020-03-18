The coronavirus continues to interrupt our daily lives and the music industry is no different. Two major award shows have been postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

NBC and Dick Clark Productions have announced that the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which was scheduled to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29, has been postponed and will be rescheduled to air on NBC at a later date.

“In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff – we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards,” the two companies said in a statement.

“For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. dcp and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future.”

The 2020 Stellar Awards’ 35th anniversary show has also been postponed over the coronavirus outbreak. The annual show honors the biggest and brightest stars in gospel music at the Orleans Hotel and Arena.

However, it looks like the folks behind the event have already landed on a new date to host the festivities, announcing the show will now take place on August 14-16, 2020.