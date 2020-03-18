On Tuesday, it was announced that Kevin Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for coronavirus. Now, Drake has reportedly decided to self-isolate at his mansion in Toronto after partying with the athlete.

Last week the rapper posted a photo of him and Durant hanging out at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy.

At the time, The Nets were in Los Angeles to play against the Lakers. Although Durant is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, he still opted to make the trip with his team.

Now Page Six is reporting that Drake posted a video from his home basketball court, as he explains, “My life for the next however long.” The message appeared to be a confirmation that he has self-quarantined.

ESPN reports the Lakers will be tested Wednesday after learning of the Nets’ positive tests since they were the last opponents of the before games were suspended.

Coronavirus vs the NBA

Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sent out a tweet reporting, “Brooklyn tested the team upon returning from San Francisco and results came back today. Nets paid out of pocket to a private company to conduct tests. One player awoke with some aches today; rest have experienced no symptoms.”

In a statement, the Nets said:

“Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians. The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.

The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Although the team did not release the names of the four players, sports analyst Shams Charania reported one of them was Durant, who has been recovering this season from his injury.

“Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus,” he wrote Tuesday. “Durant says he is feeling fine: ‘Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.’”

“Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets,” he wrote in a subsequent message. “The two-time NBA Finals MVP’s message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined.”

