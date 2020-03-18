A day after revealing he tested positive for CORVID-19, Idris Elba has taken to Twitter to slam the theory that Black people can’t contract the coronavirus.

In a 2-part video update about his health status, the 47-year-old British actor asked fans to stop spreading the myth that Black folk are immune to the potentially deadly CORVID-19.

“Something that’s sort of scaring me when I read the comments and see some of the reactions is… My people, Black people, Black people: Please, please understand that coronavirus… you can get it, all right?” He said in a video. “There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about Black people not being able to get it. That’s dumb, stupid.”

Elba, who married Sabrina Dhowre last year, shared his positive test results on social media with a video on Monday.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

In his latest update, Elba explained to concerned fans that his wife decided to self-isolate with him as she awaits her test results.

“Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side,” he said. “As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did. She wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same thing for her.”

He also warned that “the quickest way to get more Black people killed” is by spreading disinformation about the virus.

“Wherever we are, please understand that you can get it. Stop sending out these stupid What’s App messages about Black people not getting it,” he said. “You’re making us all look stupid. Just know you have to be as vigilant as every other race. This disease does not discriminate …as a Black person who has contracted the virus, it needs to be said.”

As TheGrio previously reported… last week, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed they had been diagnosed in Australia and several NBA players have tested positive so far; including Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Kevin Durant.

TV and film productions have been shut down across the industry and several highly-anticipated films have pushed backed release dates for projects.