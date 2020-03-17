Idris Elba kicked stunned fans this week when he announced he had tested positive for coronavirus. Now the director-general of the World Health Organization is praising the A-list actor for his ‘brave and powerful” messaging.

On Tuesday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, 55, took to Twitter to applaud the 47-year-old, for speaking about COVID-19, reminding him to “take care and stay strong.”

“I admire your brave and powerful message to the world. We’re all in this together. Solidarity will beat the #coronavirus,” he wrote in the caption accompanying the video message from the entertainer.

Take care and stay strong, @idriselba! I admire your brave and powerful message to the world. We’re all in this together. Solidarity will beat the #coronavirus. #COVID19https://t.co/yYQiWozpKi — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 17, 2020

Monday, the beloved actor, who married Sabrina Dhowre last year, shared the news on social media.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic.”

Idris confirmed his wife had not yet been tested, but said that she also “feels OK” at the moment. He revealed he only got tested after coming into contact with someone who later confirmed that they had coronavirus.

In response, the couple quarantined themselves and he “immediately” got tested. After receiving the results that morning, they informed their families and colleagues of the actor’s diagnosis before shooting the public announcement.

“Look, this is serious,” he said in the clip. “Now is the time to start thinking about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it. So now is the time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, and keeping your distance.”

He finished by reminding everyone to, “stay positive and don’t freak out.”