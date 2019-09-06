Nicki Minaj was the talk of Twitter on Thursday when she announced that she would retire from the rap game so she could focus on her new family and perhaps have a baby.

—Nicki Minaj hints at marriage to felon bae by changing Twitter name to ‘Mrs. Petty’—

Minaj has set her sights on concentrating on marital bliss with her soon-to-be husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, a convicted criminal. She shocked her 20.5 million “Barbs” when she said it was game over for the rap game.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj, 36, wrote. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me. X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019



Minaj’s fans wasn’t here for the abrupt announcement out of nowhere and didn’t take the news too well.

It destroys me from the inside I really wanted to believe it was a joke but apparently not. Nicki thanks for being the air i breathe and make me happy everyday i love you unconditionally you being happy i’m also be happy today and always. I love u mother. 😭💔😞 pic.twitter.com/GViOJOY0h7 — pablinho 🌺 (@garcezgirlz) September 6, 2019

about to look up the word “retire” hopefully it means dropping an album tomorrow, wish me luck ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2JCgmbEBjz — Dom Corona (@domcorona_) September 5, 2019

how cute of you to assume that we’d allow that pic.twitter.com/4T1dVymuee — raiche (@fullysnatched) September 5, 2019



The responses were so strong that Minaj replied with another tweet apologizing for dropping the insensitive tweet on her fans so randomly.

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

Seems like Minaj is head over heels in love with her felon bae, Kenneth Petty.

The two have been dating since 2018, and if a new Twitter handle is any indication, it seems they are serious about taking their relationship to the next level and tying the knot.

Petty is a convicted sex offender for attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 1995, according to New York Division of Criminal Justice Services records, The Blast reports. He also was convicted in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002, according to a criminal complaint obtained by website.

As TheGrio previously reported, the “Megatron” rapper and her beau obtained a marriage license in Beverly Hills late last month. On Friday, Nicki changed her Twitter display name from “Ms. Minaj” to ” Mrs. Petty,” to reflect the last name of the 41-year-old Queens native.

—R. Kelly’s daughter reveals intimate details about their complicated relationship: ‘People don’t want to work with me just because of who he is’—

Nicki previously told listeners of her QUEEN Radio podcast that she and her man had obtained a marriage license, and she had “about 80 days” to walk down the aisle. With the name change on social media, fans are convinced she’s already married.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said on the Aug. 12 episode of her radio show. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

But something tells us something major is brewing because we all know that Nicki is the Queen of petty.

We’ll wait.