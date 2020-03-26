After years of speculation about her personal life, rapper Da Brat has decided to go public with her relationship status and is now “Instagram official” with girlfriend Jesseca Dupart.

Wednesday, Dupart, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair products, who is widely known on social media by her screen name “DarealBBJudy” shared a romantic picture of herself and the rapper embracing.

In her caption, she simply wrote “Yep” and heart emoji. It seemed to confirm rumors that the two women had been getting close over the last several months.

Then the incredibly successful entrepreneur shared a video that shows the moment she presented her beloved with a pricey Bentley as an early birthday gift.

“This video was taken 3•16,” she wrote in the message. “Her birthday is 4•14 but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn’t wait. it’s so crazy cuz I ordered a CUSTOM bow for the presentation and didn’t even wait on it.”

“SHE HATES TO ACCEPT ANY GIFTS FROM ME , that’s y she was running,” she continued. “But she deserves the WORLD and so much more. I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding. But WE BE IN PUBLIC. why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half , my forever , my twin flame. @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY.”

Da Brat tweeted her joy for the present and the giver.

“Never have I EVER. Needless to say… I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby,” she posted.