Da Brat let it be known that she still supports her friend, R. Kelly , and won’t be muting him anytime soon. She also questioned where the alleged victims’ parents were at and the role they played, and according to TMZ, she said she wanted to ask them one simple question: “do ya keep track of your kids?”

TMZ interviewed Brat on Saturday at the Trumpet Awards in Atlanta and asked her about R. Kelly — whom the Chicago rapper and radio host says she has a close relationship with and a shared history. Both attended the same Chicago high school and were taught by the same music teacher. Also, R. Kelly wrote Da Brat’s 1st demo record.

“That’s a rough one,” Da Brat responded when she was asked to give her opinion. “I do think he needs help. I love him. I grew up with him. He’s kind of like family.”

—Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera celebrate 5-year anniversary with a vow renewal in Mexico—

Da Brat conceded that she does believe the women in Surviving R. Kelly and though she acknowledged that R. Kelly needs help, she questioned the parents of the victims and stated that she wouldn’t be muting her friend.

“Where are the parents?” Da Brat asked in the interview, according to TMZ. She faulted the parents of the teen girls for either not knowing where their children were or allowing them to hang out with R. Kelly.

Brat also said she had never personally seen anything out of order with the singer, according to XXL Mag.

—Ja Rule fights back against Fyre Festival documentaries-—

“I’ve never seen him do anything bad, but I don’t believe these people are lying,” Brat added, according to XXL Mag. “But at the same time, where is the parents? I think he needs help, for sure. I love him. I hope he don’t get mad at me. And I think the parents need to take responsibility. Where is your 14-year-old child? Why are you there? There’s something wrong with that.”

Regarding his music, Brat said she was not deleting any of R. Kelly’s songs from her playlist or participating in the Mute R. Kelly movement. “I can’t stop listening to the music,” she said.