A few days ago, celebrities were mocked for singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” but two surgeons from the Mayo Clinic performing the tune has proven to be a hit.

Drs. Elvis L. Francois and William Robinson are chief residents in the orthopedic department of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. and are now internet sensations as well. Francois and Robinson uploaded the video of them performing the 1971 classic Monday and it quickly went viral.

Francois sang as Robinson played the piano.

“In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status and many more… But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one,” Francois wrote in the original Instagram caption that was reposted by journalist Katie Couric.

The two doctors, both fifth-year residents who will finish their program in the next three months, were interviewed by ABC News. Both were pleased that the message of the song resonated during this uncertain time of coronavirus.

“There are so many things in the world that divide us and that particular song is a song that is meant to bring people together,” Francois told the outlet.

Robinson added that the Lennon tune, originally written about the Vietnam War, was applicable today. He felt it was an uplifting and necessary message.

“The song [is about] hope and having the world coming together as one. In order to beat this thing and self-isolate and quarantine … it’s going to take everybody. And so, the message of that song kind of hit home,” Robinson said.

“It kinda brings about a certain level of healing that’s hard to do with any sort of pill or surgery or anything like that,” Robinson said.

They were both grateful that they could provide care outside of the traditional sense.

“Music goes places that medicine can’t go,” Francois said. “You can perform the perfect surgery but that next day, when a patient’s going through rehabilitation or they’re faced with a difficult diagnosis, music is something that speaks to the spirit… In many way[s], music heals people in ways that medicine can’t heal them.”

Robinson described the outpouring of appreciation as one he and Francois were touched by.

“It’s such a small thing. If something this small can provide people comfort or hope in any capacity … it’s such a humbling experience for both of us,” Robinson said.

Robinson is working from home with “limited clinic obligations” and Francois is still pulling in 28-hour shifts at the hospital.

Watch their appearance on ABC News below.