Earlier this month, Chris Brown had a disturbing encounter with an obsessed fan who allegedly attempted to sneak onto his property. Apparently, the entire run-in was caught on tape.

Saturday, the singer took to his Instagram page to share the scary face-off, writing in his caption, “MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL!! SHE TRIED TO SNEAK OVER THE GATE AT MY CRIB BUT SHE SAW MY DOG and he saw her ( WHAT DA F**K Was MY HOMIE ZOOMing INTO).”

In the footage, the 30-year-old can be seen cowering behind a low wall while a woman right outside his property yells at him. At one point, she informed him that she’s decided he’s her “life partner.”

The camera operator appeared to struggle to focus on the woman as he filmed, as she stood at a distance from Brown’s home. A lot of what she said was unintelligible, but at one point she asked the entertainer did he “know Lorena?” to which he responded, “No!” before screaming that the woman was clearly “crazy.”

Unfortunately, none of this is new to the entertainer. Back in 2016, he had to get protection from his female stalker Danielle Patti, who broke into his home on three separate occasions.

A year earlier, in May of 2015, Brown came home to find an unidentified 21-year-old naked woman in his bed.

“I get home and find this crazy individual in my house,” he would later write while recalling the details his social media.

“She had broken the hinges off the doors. She Found time to cook her several meAls. She Wrote “I love you” on the walls. She threw out my daughters clothing as well as my dogs stuff. Then had all these crazy voodoo things around my crib. goes to show you how crazy people are crazy! And she painted her name on my cars!!!! I love my fans but this is some is on some real real crazy s***.”

