Halle Berry posted a picture of her 6-year-old son Maceo playfully rocking some of her white patent leather boots last week and now the actress is speaking up about those who took issue with what was clearly an innocent moment.

In the Instagram post captioned, “#Quarantine Day 12” Berry videotaped her baby boy combatting his boredom by stomping around the house in her noisy shoes.

“This absolutely makes my heart smile – we’re all losing it together!” wrote one good-spirited fan while another pointed out, “He’s walking in heels better than I could on any given day.”

Many found the post to be a relatable depiction of what they’ve been experiencing themselves. However, others took issue with it, saying things like, “that’s how it starts” and “Please Mrs Halle not u too??”

These pleas were seemingly in reference to NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union who publicly showed support for their daughter Zaya who identifies as transgender.

The 53-year-old mom took the alarm in stride. She graciously responded to one follower, “harmless fun. It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion yawl !”

“Tryna survive right now. You feel me ?” she wrote to another, pointing out that in the midst of a global pandemic there are more pressing issues than the playtime habits of young children.

Berry also corrected those who mistook Maceo for her 12-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry. “Well, it’s a he,” she stressed. “And he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!”