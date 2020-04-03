It is often said that couples who survive cheating scandals often come out on the other side stronger, and when it comes to Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera, the rapper totally believes that’s the case.

During the latest episode of their Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, cameras followed the duo to a couple’s therapy session. The entertainer boldly opined that he sees are silver linings when it comes to his previous infidelities.

“I actually made her meaner. She had no idea what she was up against. It could have made her or broke her…it made her even better than what I thought,” he told the therapist, Dr. Siri. “I helped her.”

Rivera took issue with this spin, pushing back, “No you didn’t. That’s the thing, he thinks he helped me by doing some of the evil and mean things he did to make me meaner, that didn’t help me.”

“What that did was add insecurities to me and made me not trust your judgment in certain sh-t and made me not trust you in certain ways,” she continued. “It didn’t help me. You didn’t have to do that. Life would have done that.”

Despite his wife’s explanations, during his confessional, Waka doubled down on his belief that stepping out on his marriage was part of a bigger picture.

“It’s f–ked up to say, ‘hey, cheating made you better,’ but it actually made Tami like a beast,” he said. “Basically, the whole world was looking at her. I don’t think nothing is more embarrassing than that.”

“Cheating didn’t make me stronger,” she said once again in response. “Beating his a– made me stronger.”

What Rivera did agree with is that being in a public relationship gave her a thicker skin. “When I first met Waka, he was in the prime of his career. So there was women, there was drugs, there was alcohol, there was fame, which is a drug within itself,” she said.

“Those were all demons I was fighting. So when I moved to Georgia and I decided to be with this man, I did not know I had to suit up for war, because that’s what I felt like I was doing.”