If they made it to five years, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera had promised they would renew their vows and have an extravagant beach wedding ceremony. Well, they did, and they did.

On Saturday, the pair renewed their vows in Mexico, five years after they legally married without a ceremony in 2014, according to PEOPLE magazine.

“Today my dream has come true. I am marrying my best friend and soulmate all over again,” Rivera, 32, told PEOPLE. “When God made Waka, he wrote my name beside his.”

The rapper, 32, also gushed about falling in love with Rivera: “Eight years ago I remember chasing Tammy down, grabbing her by the arm. I had to keep her purse so she wouldn’t leave me, and I knew then that she would forever be mine,” he told the magazine.

—Ja Rule fights back against Fyre Festival documentaries—

Rivera was dazzling in a 2018 Zuhair Murad dress, with her custom 5-carat diamond ring and 3-carat wedding band bling.

Rivera and Waka took to social media to share photos of their wedding reception with their followers. Flocka posted a video of what appears to be Rivera’s daughter, Charlie, 13, dancing at the party, according to PEOPLE.

“I never knew what love was until I met Tammy,” Flocka continues. “Today I am giving her a dream wedding that she always wanted.”

—California Sen. Kamala Harris announces she will seek the presidency in 2020—

In an Instagram post from last week, Rivera posted a picture of her engagement ring with this caption: “Jan 21st we will be married for 5 years! We always said if we survive 5 years we will do the whole traditional ceremony, The Rings, The wedding, The Dress THE WHOLE SHEBANG!! So I’m happy to announce we will be having a destination wedding the right way with our mothers by our side on Jan 19! Every since I seen the episode of Martin when him and Gina got married on the beach that was my dream wedding.”

This weekend marked a happy occasion that three years ago could have not happened. The couple separated in June of 2016 after Flocka’s infidelity but they eventually reconciled, sharing their relationship story on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. They are also on the current season of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Speaking to Essence in October 2017, Rivera said, “One thing I can say that’s hard about repairing a marriage when it’s been broken is the trust part. Being able to trust them because once you’ve faced infidelity, it’s hard. Having a positive mindset really helped me because if you think nothing but positive thoughts then that’s what’s going to happen. But he changed completely.”