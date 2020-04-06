It looks like Hollywood is getting creative when it comes to keeping shows alive during the pandemic. According to TheWrap, CBS’ hit drama All Rise, created by Ava Duvernay and starring Simone Missick, is ready to resume production. They just announced plans to film a new coronavirus-themed episode remotely.

The episode will hit the small screen on May 4 and will be produced using FaceTime, WebX, and Zoom. The show will be based on the actual drama we’re all experiencing amid the quarantine, showing characters adjusting to the new normal. Technology will be used to replicate the character’s homes, and a cinematographer will capture outside shots in a solo vehicle.

One of the show’s consulting producers is Gil Garcetti, a former Los Angeles County District Attorney and the father of LA’s current mayor Eric Garcetti.

“It’s a unique chance for our ‘All Rise’ family to band together – in our different homes, even cities – to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” executive producer Greg Spottiswood said.

Here’s the logline:

In the episode, after debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola (Simone Missick) to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.”

Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver. Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and type-A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) contends with the new world (dis)order.

All Rise is the first primetime series to resume production during the quarantine and the episode will be produced in a way that abides by all social distancing rules. If it’s successful, we may see a whole new way of storytelling emerge from the crisis.